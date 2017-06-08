Estonia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Retail, Transport
Tallink to represent Esprit fashion brand in Estonia
In addition to signing the franchise deal, Tallink Grupp will start operating the three existing Esprit retail
stores in Estonia -- two in the Ulemiste and Rocca Al Mare shopping centers in
Tallinn and one in the Kvartal shopping center in Tartu. The stores were
previously operated by A&G Kaubandus, Tallink
said.
The proportion of clothes and accessories among the items sold on board the
group's vessels, including the sale of Esprit brand items, has been on a steady
increase in recent years, according to Tallink.
"Esprit is a well known brand loved across the globe and their
products are also popular among our customers," said Aimar Parna, manager
of Tallink Duty Free. "Tallink has a long-term partnership with
Esprit already and we've been successfully selling the brand's products for a
number of years. Becoming the brand's official representatives here in Estonia
is a positive development of our existing partnership and will further enhance
our cooperation," he said.
When making the decision about the acquisition of the franchise, Tallink carefully considered the
strength and characteristics of the Esprit brand and looked at how the customer
base of Esprit matched that of Tallink
Grupp.
Last year, Tallink started
operating its first restaurant franchise after signing a deal with the fast
food chain Burger King.
The total turnover of onboard sales of Tallink Grupp exceed 500 million euros annually.
