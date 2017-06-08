Tallink to represent Esprit fashion brand in Estonia

The listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp at the beginning of February 2018 the rights to run the franchise stores of the global fashion brand Esprit in Estonia, informs LETA/BNS.

In addition to signing the franchise deal, Tallink Grupp will start operating the three existing Esprit retail stores in Estonia -- two in the Ulemiste and Rocca Al Mare shopping centers in Tallinn and one in the Kvartal shopping center in Tartu. The stores were previously operated by A&G Kaubandus, Tallink said.

The proportion of clothes and accessories among the items sold on board the group's vessels, including the sale of Esprit brand items, has been on a steady increase in recent years, according to Tallink.

"Esprit is a well known brand loved across the globe and their products are also popular among our customers," said Aimar Parna, manager of Tallink Duty Free. "Tallink has a long-term partnership with Esprit already and we've been successfully selling the brand's products for a number of years. Becoming the brand's official representatives here in Estonia is a positive development of our existing partnership and will further enhance our cooperation," he said.

When making the decision about the acquisition of the franchise, Tallink carefully considered the strength and characteristics of the Esprit brand and looked at how the customer base of Esprit matched that of Tallink Grupp.

Last year, Tallink started operating its first restaurant franchise after signing a deal with the fast food chain Burger King.

The total turnover of onboard sales of Tallink Grupp exceed 500 million euros annually.