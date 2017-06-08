Economics, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 14.02.2018, 21:00
President urges businessmen to use potential of Latvian-South Korean relations
There are all the preconditions for closer cooperation between Latvia and South Korea in research and innovations, as well as in trade, investments, tourism, education, culture, transport and logistics, stressed Vejonis. He hopes that the business forum will serve as a springboard to further contacts as well as lay the foundations for long-term cooperation projects.
Signing of the free trade agreement between the European Union and South Korea, as well as opening of Latvian Embassy in South Korea and South Korean Embassy in Latvia has fostered both countries' economic cooperation during the past few years. The amount of Latvian-South Korean trade has increased substantially as Latvian exports to South Korea increased twofold, the President's Chancery told LETA.
There already are South Korean companies operating in Latvia in wood processing, minerals, construction and pharmaceutical industries. On the other hand, there are great development opportunities for Latvian businessmen in South Korea, particularly in wood industry, information technology, and food industry (milk and dairy products, eggs and egg products).
Participating in the Latvian-South Korean business forum are large business delegations. The Latvian side is represented by 22 companies from such industries as wood processing, food industry, IT, fintech, marketing services, transport and others. South Korea is represented by more than 60 government officials, members of various industrial associations, and companies from mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, IT, biomedicine, pharmaceutical industry, food production, and logistics.
As reported, Vejonis is the first Latvian President to visit South Korea. On this visit, he is accompanied by Vice Prime Minister and Economics Minister Arvils Aseradens and Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics as well as by a business delegation.
- 14.02.2018 Компетентность – новый подход к обучению школьников в Латвии
- 14.02.2018 Фонд Германа Брауна отмечает свое 20-летие!
- 14.02.2018 Рига попала в рейтинг самых эффективных европейских городов
- 14.02.2018 In 2017, the labour force participation rate was 71.6% in Estonia
- 14.02.2018 Number of visitors hosted at Latvian hotels rose by 11.9% in 2017
- 14.02.2018 FinCEN: management of ABLV Bank used bribery to influence Latvian officials
- 14.02.2018 Daugavpils train engine repairs group increased production by 75% in 2017
- 14.02.2018 В Литве решают судьбу должников
- 14.02.2018 KNAB проверяет информацию FinCEN о ABLV Bank
- 14.02.2018 Latvian MFA in South Korea agrees on the establishment of the Baltic-South Korea economic cooperation committee