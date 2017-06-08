Estonian customs find 50,000 illicit cigarettes hidden in SUV

Estonian customs officials found almost 50,000 cigarettes with Belarus tax stamps hidden in a BMW SUV that they checked on the Estonian-Russian border at the end of last week, informs LETA/BNS.

The BMW X5 driven by a 25-year-old Russian national was subjected to inspection when it arrived at the checkpoint from Russia at 1:57 a.m. on Saturday. An inspection of the vehicle revealed 48,860 cigarettes in boxes bearing Belarus tax stamps hidden within the chassis of the vehicle. In addition an electric shock weapon was discovered in the vehicle, spokespeople for the South prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board told BNS.

The contraband and the illegal item found in the vehicle were seized by the customs. The driver of the vehicle was fined, the Schengen visa issued to him by Poland was canceled and a two-year prohibition on entry into Estonia was imposed on the driver, who then returned to the Russian Federation.