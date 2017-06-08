Estonia's Center for Defense Investment, Milrem extend IFV maintenance contract

The Estonian Center for Defense Investment has extended a contract with Milrem LCM on the repair and maintenance of Patria XA-180 and XA-188 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) by four years until 2022, reports LETA/BNS.

"The defense forces have been working closely with Milrem in improved lifecycle management of the technology of the defense forces since 2014. This cooperation has yielded good results, the knowledge that there are hardworking entrepreneurs with a good development capacity among the defense industry companies of Estonia gives us confidence that we can rise to the challenge in every situation," Marek Sugis, head of the technology section of the Logistics Command of the defense forces, said.





"Milrem's goal is to be a reliable and secure partner for the Estonian defense forces both in peacetime and during a crisis. It is our wish to emerge as one of the strongest centers of excellence in military technology in Estonia and thereby as a stronger partner," Milrem LCM board member Kuldar Vaarsi said.





"The manufacturer of armored vehicles, Patria, being a major owner of Milrem LCM provides us with greater competence still in providing vehicle life cycle management," Vaarsi said.





An agreement under which Milrem provides the lifecycle management service to all Patria XA-180 and XA-188 IFVs of the defense forces since January 2014 was signed in October 2013. The agreement was concluded for four years with an option to extend it for another four years. The extended agreement runs until the beginning of 2022.





Milrem LCM is a holding of the Finnish defense industry company Patria and Kuldar Vaarsi via the company OU Sinrob.