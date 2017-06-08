Health, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Medicine, Technology
All practices of family physician connected to e-health system in Latvia
Last week, there were still eight practices that had not been connected to
the e-health system.
As reported, using the e-health system became mandatory for all healthcare
institutions in Latvia on January 1. Issue of sick notes and government-funded
medicine prescriptions will be possible only on the e-health system now.
During the first days of January, several clinics, family physicians and
pharmacies complained about malfunction of the e-health system. Most of the
problems have been tackled by last Thursday, according to the National Health
Service. The National Health Service also said that the e-health system will be
fully optimized and balanced in a couple of weeks.
Saeima social and labor affairs committee on January 9 plans to decide when
to invite officials responsible about the e-health system to a meeting to hear
their explanations.
