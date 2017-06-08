Health, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Medicine, Technology

All practices of family physician connected to e-health system in Latvia

All practices of family physicians in Latvia have now been connected to the Unified Electronic Information System of the Health Sector, or e-health system, National Health Service representative Evija Stalberga told LETA.

Last week, there were still eight practices that had not been connected to the e-health system.

 

As reported, using the e-health system became mandatory for all healthcare institutions in Latvia on January 1. Issue of sick notes and government-funded medicine prescriptions will be possible only on the e-health system now.

 

During the first days of January, several clinics, family physicians and pharmacies complained about malfunction of the e-health system. Most of the problems have been tackled by last Thursday, according to the National Health Service. The National Health Service also said that the e-health system will be fully optimized and balanced in a couple of weeks.

 

Saeima social and labor affairs committee on January 9 plans to decide when to invite officials responsible about the e-health system to a meeting to hear their explanations.




