Estonian president proclaims amendments to Alcohol Act

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid on December 29th proclaimed restrictions concerning the sale of tobacco products and alcohol, reports LETA/BNS.

Amendments to the Tobacco Act will forbid the display of tobacco products and related products as well as ban the presentation of trademarks, while stricter restrictions will also be applied to the use and sale of e-cigarettes. Provisions concerning advertising restrictions will enter into force on June 1, 2018, stores will be given a year and a half to rearrange their sales halls and these provisions will enter into force on June 1, 2019.

The law amendment will stipulate the opportunity to carry out control transactions to improve surveillance to ensure a better fulfillment of the ban requirement set for underage persons and make the fight against illegal alcohol sales more efficient.

The law will change the provisions of the Advertising Act that restrict the content of alcohol advertisements, amend the list of locations where alcohol advertising is banned, clarify provisions that restrict the advertising of alcoholic beverages with the help of a cheap price and the advertising requirements set for health warnings.

The aim of the law is to protect the health of the population, reduce social, economic and health damage caused by alcohol consumption and ensure a supportive environment for children and youth to grow and develop.

The president also proclaimed an amendment to the Road Transport Act, which regulates the organization of road transport and sets requirements for people and companies involved in road transport. The president also proclaimed a law, with which the Land Board will hand over its tasks concerning the field of information and communication technology to the Information Technology Center of the Ministry of the Environment (KEMIT).

The president on Thursday also proclaimed the agreements to avoid double taxation and prevent tax evasion and fraud signed with Kyrgyzstan and Japan.