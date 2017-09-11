Custom, Latvia, Legislation, Transport
Wednesday, 08.05.2019
12 ferry staff members detained at Riga Passenger Port for cigarette contraband
Riga, 08.05.2019.
Law enforcement last week detained 12 ferry staff members at Riga Passenger Port for attempting to smuggle in illegal cigarettes, LETA was informed by the State Police.
The State Police, in cooperation with the State Border Guard service and the Customs Police, carried out a raid on a foreign ferry ship on April 30, which had docked at Riga Passenger Port for the first time.
Inspecting suspicious luggage being carried by the ferry staff members, law enforcement found cigarettes without excise tax stickers on them. Over 200,000 cigarettes were confiscated.
12 persons were detained in total, including Latvian and foreign nationals.
An administrative case has been opened by the State Police.
