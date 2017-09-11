Airport, Latvia, Legislation, Russia, Tourism, Transport
Riga airport receives Aeroflot plane in advance safety regime
The Riga international airport today received an Aeroflot plane in an advanced safety regime, the airport’s representative Laura Karnite told.
The airport got information about technical problems from the airplane and its was received in accordance with the advanced safety requirements.
Flightware.com live flight tracking portal data reveal that the airplane took off at 2:45 p.m. on a flight to Moscow, but above Rezekne city in Latvia it steeply lowered height from ten kilometers to three kilometers, turned round and headed back to Riga.
