Lithuanian haulers taking legal action against truck producers

Lithuanian transport companies are bringing anti-trust damages actions against Europe's largest truck manufacturers that several years ago were found by the European Commission to have been involved in a price-fixing cartel, according the business daily Verslo Zinios reported LETA/BNS.

The majority of these companies are taking collective legal action, but some of them are suing the truck producers individually. For example, Vlantana is seeking over 8.5 miln euros in damages from Germany's Daimler AG.





The national road carriers' association Linava prepares to bring collective action.





Vaidas Mackonis, a partner with Cobalt, says his law firm, which represents the association, is currently collecting information, with the process expected to be completed in June.





Cobalt's partner will then decide whether to file a lawsuit immediately or consider a settlement, he said.





The process is likely to involve around 350 Lithuanian companies and some 7,000 trucks, according to the lawyer.





In 2016, the European Commission said Daimler, Iveco, DAF, MAN and Volvo/Renault had colluded over 14 years, between 1997 and 2011, to fix prices. The EU's executive body found in 2017 that Sweden's Scania, which is owned by Volkswagen, had also participated in the cartel.





The total amount of fines for price-fixing and delaying the introduction of new emission technologies reached over 3.8 bn euros.