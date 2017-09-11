Corruption Prevention Bureau has launched at least three investigations based on auditor's report on situation at Rigas Satiksme

Based on audit company Ernst&Young's report on the situation at municipal public transport company Rigas Satiksme, the Corruption Prevention Bureau has launched at least three investigations, the bureau's deputy chief Ineta Cirule told LETA.

These investigations are independent of a criminal case on Rigas Satiksme's tenders that is also investigated by the Corruption Prevention Bureau, said Cirule.





If the latest investigations establish any violations at Rigas Satiksme, the Corruption Prevention Bureau will consider opening one or several more criminal proceedings, said Cirule. She did not reveal, however, how many investigations there were, only said that the bureau had started "more than three" investigations.





"During the investigations, each item in the report is thoroughly analyzed, but it would be too early to say at the moment, which exact conclusions are being investigated," said Cirule.





She also refused to say how long these investigations would take, explaining that the bureau had to examine various different contracts and other documents.





Cirule also declined to comment whether any Riga City Council officials could have the status of a suspect in the criminal case on Rigas Satiksme procurement tenders. "Pretrial investigation is still under way. We'll let you know as soon as we have anything to tell you," said Cirule.





As reported, Ernst&Young's report on the situation at Rigas Satiksme revealed that in the past five years the former company’s board has caused tens of millions of euros in loss by through disadvantageous decisions and cooperation agreements.





The Corruption Prevention Bureau's Chief Jekabs Straume announced at the beginning of March that the Corruption Prevention Bureau was also analyzing Ernst&Young's report.





LETA also reported, the Corruption Prevention Bureau has started a criminal case on three procurement tenders organized by Rigas Satiksme: 2016 tender to buy low-floor trams for a total of EUR 62,597,477, 2013 tender to buy trolley-buses for a total of EUR 131,646,135, and one more 2013 tender to buy buses worth EUR 75,808,297.





There are seven suspects in the case: businessman and member of Honor to Serve Riga party Aleksandrs Krjaceks, former Rigas Satiksme's Infrastructure Maintenance and Development Department head Igors Volkinsteins, former Rigas Satiksme board chairman Leons Bemhems, Skoda Transportation manager Vladislav Kozak, businessman Maris Martinsons, businessman Edgars Teterovskis and his spouse.