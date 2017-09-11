Analytics, Baltic, Crime, Custom, Legislation, Markets and Companies
Latvia has the largest share of illegal cigarettes on the market in EU
The Lithuanian Customs Criminal Service notes in a
press release that many neighboring countries also show a downward trend in
illegal tobacco product consumption, with the market share at 12.3% in Poland
and 12.8% in Estonia.
In Latvia, however, the black market for cigarettes
currently amounts to 22.8%, the largest share in the EU, up from 21.1% in the
middle of this year, based on an empty pack survey.
The Customs Criminal Service says it launched 280
pre-trial investigations regarding smuggling or unlawful possession of
goods subject to excise duties in January through September 2018.
Some 80 mln units, or 4 mln packs, of
contraband cigarettes and 93 tons of illegal tobacco were seized during
the nine months, with their total cost put at almost 15 ml euros.
44% of the cigarettes were seized on the border with
Belarus, 17 % on the border with Russia and 1% on the border with
Latvia.
Another 38% of smuggled cigarettes were nabbed within
Lithuania, with all of the busted illegal tobacco warehouses located in areas
close to the border with Poland.
45% of all seized cigarettes had Belarusian excise
stamps on them and the remaining 46% had no excise stamps, the service
said.
