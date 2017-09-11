Crime, Internet, Latvia, Legislation, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 02.11.2018, 17:12
Latvian Revenue Service detains three persons for ordering a range of illegal narcotics through the DarkNet
BC, Riga, 02.11.2018.Print version
The State Revenue Service's Tax and Customs Polic have detained three persons for ordering a range of illegal narcotics through the DarkNet by mail, LETA was informed by the State Revenue Service (SRS).
These persons were able to order the narcotics on the so-called DarkNet and paid using crypto-currency.
Investigating several criminal processes, police were able to detain three persons (born 1988, 1993 and 1994) for ordering the drugs online. They used the DarkNet to order the illegal narcotics from the Netherlands and Germany.
A total of 23 shipments of the illegal narcotics were confiscated by the Latvian postal service in part of the criminal process.
The drugs which have since been seized by police include LSD, MDMA and other substances.
Criminal processes have been launched against these persons.
Other articles:
- 02.11.2018 Profit of ExpressCredit non-bank lender in the first nine months of 2018 year has reached EUR 3.458 mln
- 02.11.2018 At least 11 Lithuanian MPs hit by massive spam attack
- 02.11.2018 Rigas Dzirnavnieks grain mill to move part of its plant from Estonia to Riga
- 02.11.2018 EBRD predicts Latvia will have fastest growth in Baltics this year
- 02.11.2018 ЕБРР прогнозирует для Латвии в этом году самый быстрый в странах Балтии рост экономики
- 02.11.2018 Rigas dzirnavnieks переносит часть эстонских цехов в Ригу
- 02.11.2018 MTA выявил в Ида-Вирумаа 15 строительных фирм с подозрением на зарплаты в конверте
- 02.11.2018 В Латвии возьмут под контроль интернет-магазины
- 02.11.2018 Электронную почту группы депутатов Литвы атаковали спаммеры
- 02.11.2018 Лидер в сельскохозяйственной отрасли Латвии в 2017 году - Uralchem Trading