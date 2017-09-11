Latvian Revenue Service detains three persons for ordering a range of illegal narcotics through the DarkNet

The State Revenue Service's Tax and Customs Polic have detained three persons for ordering a range of illegal narcotics through the DarkNet by mail, LETA was informed by the State Revenue Service (SRS).

These persons were able to order the narcotics on the so-called DarkNet and paid using crypto-currency.





Investigating several criminal processes, police were able to detain three persons (born 1988, 1993 and 1994) for ordering the drugs online. They used the DarkNet to order the illegal narcotics from the Netherlands and Germany.





A total of 23 shipments of the illegal narcotics were confiscated by the Latvian postal service in part of the criminal process.





The drugs which have since been seized by police include LSD, MDMA and other substances.





Criminal processes have been launched against these persons.