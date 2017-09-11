Legislation, Lithuania, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 24.10.2018, 22:10
Transport Ministry to represent Lithuania in dispute with Estonia's Skinest Rail
The Cabinet on Wednesday authorized the ministry to represent Lithuania in all disputes with Skinest Rail until late 2022.
Skinest Rail informed the government on August 16 that it would turn to the Washington-based International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) if no amicable agreement is reached within six months.
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) earlier this year refused to sign a contract on the purchase of railway sleepers with Skinest Rail, which had been named the winning bidder.
The Lithuanian government stated in June that the planned contract with Skinest Baltija, worth over 3 million euros, was not in line with national security interests.
Following the government's decision, Skinest Baltija CEO Valdas Rasimas told LETA/BNS that he company would not only contest the decision in Lithuanian courts, but it might also seek compensation for the Transport Ministry's public statements about the company.
He said the government's actions were negatively affecting the company's operations.
- 24.10.2018 WSJ: Danish regulator didn't take Danske laundromat allegations seriously
- 24.10.2018 Corruption Prevention Bureau closes criminal probe over attempted bribery in Magonis' case
- 24.10.2018 Литовский премьер обещает учесть мнение соседей при переводе стрелок в Литве
- 24.10.2018 Президент Литвы наложила вето и предлагает сейму исправить закон о метро
- 24.10.2018 Минтранспорта будет представлять Литву в споре с эстонской Skinest Rail
- 24.10.2018 НСЭСМИ подаст в суд на бывшее правление Латвийского радио
- 24.10.2018 Broadcasting watchdog to turn to court against former board of Latvian public radio
- 24.10.2018 Lithuanian president sends law on metro back to parliament
- 24.10.2018 Lithuania's 2019 budget to get around EUR 200 mln ''out of shadow'', finmin says
- 24.10.2018 Департамент туризма: реорганизация Small Planet Airlines не повлияет на планы туристов