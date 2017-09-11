Police searching Rigas Satiksme offices

Police officers arrived at Rigas Satiksme offices at 10 a.m. and are still continuing to search several offices, although no documents or computers have been confiscated, said Bartasevica-Feldmane.





Several employees have been issued gag orders, but Bartasevica-Feldmane could not say which employees these were.





Neither could she say why the police were conducting searches at Rigas Satiksme offices and what the police were looking for.





Riga Mayor Nils Usakovs (Harmony) said on Twitter shortly after 3 p.m., "The police searches occur four days before the elections. Journalists were informed faster than the Riga City Council leaders. I believe no comment is needed. I only wish that the State Police officers maintain political neutrality." However, a few minutes later Usakovs deleted his post.



