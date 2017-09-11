VID to probe taxicab services at Riga airport

The Latvian State Revenue Service (VID) has launched probes in the territory of the Riga International Airport based on multiple complaints of passengers about unreasonably high taxicab service prices, LETA learned from VID.

Even though VID may not influence the excessively high taxi tariffs, inspectors will probe whether taxicabs have the meters that meet the new requirements and whether receipts are issued after the ride.





In the first seven months of this year VID has conducted 15 inspections and 95 thematic probes in taxicabs. In total 110 control rides were made, and only in 15 cases taxicab drivers issued receipts.





VID also discovered that in many cases taxi meters did not meet the new technical requirements. In 40 cases it was discovered that wages and taxes are not calculated accurately.





In the above mentioned cases fines for EUR 62,400 in total were imposed.





Also, in five cases regarding taxi meters, and in 46 cases regarding other legislative norms VID officials applied the principle "Consult First", providing a consultation.