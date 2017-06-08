Baltic States – CIS, Estonia, Investments, Legislation, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 09.04.2018, 14:43
Estonia issues 3 large investor residence permits in 2017
As only three large investor residence permits were applied for last year, the Interior Ministry is planning to make application more flexible, the newspaper said. According to Killu Vantsi, adviser at the ministry's department for citizenship and migration policy, the wish is to increase the circle of potential investors, bring in more foreign investments and with that give a positive boost to the Estonian economy.
"We are in the process of developing a bill of amendments to the Aliens Act, where along with classic investors, we also wish to involve people investing in startups and more than before facilitate raising so-called smart capital in fields important to the state," she said. This may mean issuing residence permits for investment sums below one million euros.
"In addition, we wish to promote investing in several companies to enable risk diversification," Vantsi added.
Kristel Meos, partner at the Zenith Family Office which predominantly mediates investments of Russian citizens, told the newspaper that if the large investor residence permits were more marketed, there would also be more applicants, and that another problem of Estonia is that it is difficult for foreigners to open bank accounts here.
- 09.04.2018 In February, foreign trade turnover in Latvia rose by 9.9% y-o-y
- 09.04.2018 Opponents of Rail Baltic: EU Commission hasn’t assessed cost-benefit analysis
- 09.04.2018 Latvian food, agricultural and fish product exports grew by 21.3% in 2017
- 09.04.2018 President: analysis provided by OECD have been significant support to Latvia's reforms
- 09.04.2018 Lithuanian EnMin in Kiev: Nord Stream 2 is clearly geopolitical project of Russia
- 09.04.2018 Литва - балтийский лидер по привлечению инвестиций в 2017 году
- 09.04.2018 Члены эстонских делегаций ПАСЕ и ПА ОБСЕ будут наблюдателями на выборах в Азербайджане
- 09.04.2018 500 public administration jobs were cut in 2017 in Latvia
- 09.04.2018 Klaipeda port doesn't fear competition of Kaliningrad cruise terminal
- 09.04.2018 Dobeles Dzirnavnieks expects its turnover to grow in 2018