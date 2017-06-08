Banks, Corruption, Latvia, Legislation, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 21.02.2018, 13:09
Rimsevics banned from leaving Latvia, holding office of Bank of Latvia governor
The restrictions imposed on Rimsevics no longer involve detention, but he
has been released on bail. The Bank of Latvia governor has been banned from
holding certain positions, approaching certain persons and leaving the country,
KNAB spokeswoman Laura Dusa informed
LETA.
“In accordance with the decision taken by the authority handling the
process, the Bank of Latvia official has been banned from engaging in certain
activities related to decision-making, control and supervisory functions at the
Bank of Latvia, including holding the office of the bank’s head,” Dusa said.
Rimsevics has been informed about the restrictions, but KNAB would not
comment on various publicly voiced speculations about the enforcement of these
restrictions, the bureau’s representative said.
As reported, Bank of Latvia Governor Ilmars Rimsevics, who is suspected of
extorting and accepting a bribe, has decided not to step down.
LETA also reported, the Corruption Prevention Bureau's Chief Janis Straume has said that there are
two suspects in the criminal case - a high-ranking Bank of Latvia official and
a private individual, while the bribe amount was at least EUR 100,000.
The Corruption Prevention Bureau detained Rimsevics and businessman Maris
Martinsons at the end of last week. Searches were carried out at Rimsevics'
office and residence in Langstini. Martinsons, who was detained on Friday, was
released on Sunday, while Rimsevics was released Monday evening on a EUR
100,000 bail. The bail was posted by "a good friend", said Rimsevics'
attorney Saulvedis Varpins.
A number of politicians have publicly urged Rimsevics to resign.
Rimsevics was voted in by Saeima as the governor of the Bank of Latvia in
December 2001, and re-elected in the job in 2007 and 2013. His current term in
office will end at the end of 2019.
