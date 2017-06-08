Rimsevics banned from leaving Latvia, holding office of Bank of Latvia governor

The Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) has banned Bank of Latvia Governor Ilmars Rimsevics, who is suspected of involvement in corruption, from leaving Latvia and heading the central bank.

The restrictions imposed on Rimsevics no longer involve detention, but he has been released on bail. The Bank of Latvia governor has been banned from holding certain positions, approaching certain persons and leaving the country, KNAB spokeswoman Laura Dusa informed LETA.

“In accordance with the decision taken by the authority handling the process, the Bank of Latvia official has been banned from engaging in certain activities related to decision-making, control and supervisory functions at the Bank of Latvia, including holding the office of the bank’s head,” Dusa said.

Rimsevics has been informed about the restrictions, but KNAB would not comment on various publicly voiced speculations about the enforcement of these restrictions, the bureau’s representative said.

As reported, Bank of Latvia Governor Ilmars Rimsevics, who is suspected of extorting and accepting a bribe, has decided not to step down.

LETA also reported, the Corruption Prevention Bureau's Chief Janis Straume has said that there are two suspects in the criminal case - a high-ranking Bank of Latvia official and a private individual, while the bribe amount was at least EUR 100,000.





The Corruption Prevention Bureau detained Rimsevics and businessman Maris Martinsons at the end of last week. Searches were carried out at Rimsevics' office and residence in Langstini. Martinsons, who was detained on Friday, was released on Sunday, while Rimsevics was released Monday evening on a EUR 100,000 bail. The bail was posted by "a good friend", said Rimsevics' attorney Saulvedis Varpins.

A number of politicians have publicly urged Rimsevics to resign.

Rimsevics was voted in by Saeima as the governor of the Bank of Latvia in December 2001, and re-elected in the job in 2007 and 2013. His current term in office will end at the end of 2019.