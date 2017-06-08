Number of foreigners seeking asylum in Latvia grows in 2017

In 2017, 202 foreigners requested asylum in Latvia, up by 32 people from 2016, the Latvian State Border Guard said, cites LETA.

The above-number of asylum seekers does not include the persons that Latvia is receiving under the EU-wide refugee relocation scheme. A couple of years ago Latvia agreed to accept 521 asylum seekers from Greece, Italy and Turkey and so far has accepted 374 persons.

At the same time, the number of illegal immigrants has reduced from 423 persons detained for illegal border crossing in 2016 to 178 in 2017.

Last year 272 foreigners were expelled from Latvia.