Estonia recommends African Union to create e-government training module
Mikser said that Estonia has recommended to develop a training module in e-governance at the commission of the African Union, where decision makers from African countries could tap into best practices in e-governance and the opportunities offered by it.
"We hope that the corresponding offer will be adopted into the post-summit action plan of the African Union and the European Union," Mikser said.
Commissioner Abou Zeid made a proposal for Estonia to work together bilaterally also at the Smart Africa summit of African IT leaders, whereas Mikser invited representatives of the African Union to attend an e-governance conference taking place in Tallinn in May.
The Estonian foreign minister's visit to Ethiopia continues on Thursday with various meetings and participation in the opening session of the meeting of African Union foreign ministers.
