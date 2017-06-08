Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Transport
Estonian PM used private jet on 10 occasions in 2017
"Prime Minister
Ratas in 2017 used chartered flights on 10 occasions. Most of the flights were
connected with the presidency of the Council of the European Union and
participating in the European Council," government press officer Urmas Seaver told BNS.
"Chartered flights are always used by way of
exception, if the working schedule does not allow one to reach all necessary
meetings on time by scheduled flights. Chartered flights clearly make up a
smaller portion of the prime minister's foreign visits, as a rule the prime
minister uses scheduled flights," Seaver said.
A total of 273,100 euros was spent on the chartered
flights of the prime minister and his team last year.
Chartered flights of previous prime minister Taavi
Roivas in 2016 cost altogether 85,845 euros and he used a private aircraft on
four occasions, while the cost of five chartered flights in 2015 was 96,600
euros.
While Roivas' flights were all connected with going to
Brussels, only three of the ten chartered flights of Ratas were made to
Brussels, which is why the average cost of the flights of Ratas was higher than
that of Roivas, Seaver said.
"Ratas' flights were more expensive on average,
as the flights were longer in distance and time, many flights had several
destinations, they went to several countries," he said.
Ratas' chartered flights in 2017 occurred from May to
December and most of them were to southern Europe -- Greece, Malta, Portugal,
Spain and Turkey, and during one flight that encompassed the countries of
eastern Europe, five stopovers were made to meet with the prime ministers of
Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Romania.
"The largest contribution to the number of
chartered flights last year was that in relation to the presidency, the prime
minister during the year met with leaders of all European Union member
states. The active visiting of member states is good custom, which is necessary
for preparing for the presidency and successfully conducting it. This gave the
prime minister an opportunity to introduce to his counterparts the priorities
of the Estonian presidency and listen to the expectations and thoughts of other
countries for the upcoming six months," Seaver said.
"The prime minister on his missions visited
countries, whose leaders did not have separate meetings in Estonia or Brussels
ahead of the presidency," the prime minister's spokesperson said.
The expenses of the prime minister's chartered flights
were covered from the state's budget, 236,100 euros came from the budget of the
Estonian EU presidency and 37,000 euros from the budget of the prime
minister's office.
