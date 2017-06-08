Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Security, Technology
Estonia, Singapore sign cyber cooperation accord
Estonia's Defense Minister Juri Luik and the chief executive of Singapore's Cyber Security Agency, David Koh Tee Hian, on Friday signed an agreement on cooperation between the countries by which the countries create the possibility for joint exercises at the cyber practice field of Estonia and will continue activities on the expert level, spokespeople for the Estonian Defense Ministry said.
According to Luik, Estonia and Singapore wish to learn from each other the organizing of cyber exercises, developing the cyber training ground and using it in training. "Singapore has demonstrated active interest in cooperation with Estonia in conventional security and the cyber field alike. I am glad that our defense cooperation is reaching ever more practical outcomes," he said.
Luik said that Singapore is one of the most important technology centers in Asia. "Since there are no national borders in cyberspace, good sectoral cooperation with highly developed nations is very important," the Estonian minister said.
Estonia has concluded similar agreements with NATO, Austria, Luxembourg and South Korea.
