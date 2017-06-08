Insurance, Internet, Latvia, Legislation, Medicine, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 17.01.2018, 14:58
Probe launched in Latvia over unauthorized access to data of users of e-health system
The e-health
system is used for processing very sensitive personal data and, if those data
were obtained by third parties, this might have extremely serious consequences
for the data subjects, therefore the security arrangements used by the system
manager must meet the highest security standards, the inspectorate said.
As reported, the information system of the Latvian National Health Service and the e-health system were hit by a cyber attack at 1.14 p.m. yesterday, but full functionality of the systems were restored by 3.46 p.m.
According to Aivars Lapins, the state secretary of the
Health Ministry, the attack was premeditated and came from multiple sources in
more than 20 countries or at least was engineered to look like this. It
appeared that the information system had been hit from a number of countries,
including the EU member states and also the countries outside the EU, such as
Trinidad and Tobago. For now we can neither confirm nor deny that the attack
had originated from Latvia, Lapins said.
The National Health Service information system
received tens of thousands inquiries within a short period of time which is an
abnormal number that the system was not designed to handle. It was a
one-direction attack targeting the system's server with incoming information
flows but did not affect the outgoing traffic which means that the people's
data should be safe, the official said.
As soon as the attack happened, all access to the
system from the outside was cut off, and all competent Latvian authorities set
to work to reanimate the system. Investigation is underway and Lapins relies on
the competent authorities to establish what exactly had happened. More detailed
information about the attack will be released when the authorities have such
information.
The use of the new e-health system became mandatory
for all healthcare institutions in Latvia on January 1 this year but there have
been numerous complaints about the new system being too slow and other
malfunctions.
- 17.01.2018 New Pact for Europe report: EU needs reforms already in 2018
- 17.01.2018 В Латвии открылся завод по производству комплектующих для снарядов
- 17.01.2018 Airobot starts manufacture of smart ventilation devices in Tallinn
- 17.01.2018 Meeting between Estonian PM, German businesses in Hamburg raises issue of workforce
- 17.01.2018 Number of residence permits issued to foreigners for employment up 26% in Estonia in 2017
- 17.01.2018 Government agrees on setting up Latvian Anti-Doping Agency
- 17.01.2018 Крупнейшими совладельцами Olainfarm станут дети Валерия Малыгина
- 17.01.2018 Экспорт латвийской древесины и пиломатериалов за 11 месяцев вырос на 7%
- 17.01.2018 Количество пассажиров airBaltic в Эстонии выросло на 20% в 2017 году
- 17.01.2018 Number of M&A transactions in Baltics to grow in infrastructure, transport