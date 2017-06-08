Latvian traffic police get 206 wearable cameras for fighting corruption risks

Traffic police have received 206 wearable cameras which are supposed to help reduce corruption risks, LETA was told at the Latvian State Police.

The cameras that will be attached to police uniforms will be recording the officers’ conversations with motorists.

The tender to supply the wearable cameras to the police concluded on October 31. The contract, which is worth EUR 111,440, was awarded to Saint-Tech company.

The cameras were supplied on December 21, but technical and legal formalities have yet to completed.

Normunds Krapsis, the head of the Traffic Safety Department of the State Police, told LETA that the police would start using the cameras only in February because they have to learn how to use them first.

Officers will switch on their cameras during communication with traffic participants.