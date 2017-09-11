Estonia: Roofit Solar Energy raises additional capital

Estonian producer of metal roofs with integrated solar panels Roofit Solar Energy has raised additional capital for its development and expansion onto export markets, informed LETA/BNS.

The new investors to join the pool of investors in Roofit Solar Energy include investment company Eesti Talleks, Pipedrive co-founder Martin Tajur, and Toggl.com co-founder and well-known entrepreneur Sonny Aswani, Roofit said on Monday.





"The capital raised will be used mainly for the development of software supporting the sale of solar metal roofs, expansion onto export markets and development of new products and business models," the company's manager and founder Andri Jagomagi said.





Roofit.solar has to date installed solar metal roofs in mainly Estonia. It has sold solar metal roofs also to Sweden, Poland, Germany and Kenya.





The investment round will be open to additional investors until the end of the year.

Roofit.solar has developed roofing panels looking like regular roofing material which include solar elements capable of producing electricity as efficiently as regular solar panels.





The company's roofing system facilitates fulfilling the European Union's climate neutrality goals. In Estonia, renewable energy subsidy can be sought for solar roofs installed by Dec. 31, 2020 the latest.