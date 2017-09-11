Freight volumes up 7.6% in Lithuania in 2019

80.847 mln tons of freight was transported in Lithuania by all means of transport in the first half of this year, up 7.6 mln from January-June, 2018, Lithuania's statistics office, Statistics Lithuania, said.

In the second quarter alone, freight volumes rose 8 mln to 42.5 mln tons.

Volumes of freight transported using road transport increased made 77.8 mln of the total, and those transported by railway amounted to 22.2 mln.





In the first half of this year, volumes of freight transported using road transport rose 12.8 mln to 50.293 mln tons, and those transported by rail inched down by 1 mln to 26.9 mln tons. The volumes of freight transported using marine transport went up by 12.7 mln to 3.156 mln tons.