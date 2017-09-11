Baltic Export, Estonia, Good for Business, Industry, Innovations, Markets and Companies, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 12.09.2019, 11:42
Microduct manufacturer Höhle opens a new factory
Founded in 2016, Höhle OÜ is a microduct manufacturer
for fiber optical cables. The activity started three years ago in Jaluse
village, Juuru municipality, Rapla County. However, with business expanding
came the need for a bigger space and a new factory was built in Lõiuse within a
year.
The modern production building includes refurbished farm
buildings and new extension with total space of more than 6,700 m2 and 1.5
hectares of paved storage areas, which provide the plant with extensive
development opportunities. Kristiina Hussar is the author of the
architectural solution for the new factory building on Torupõllu property,
designed and built by Mapri Ehitus OÜ. Storage areas and roads were built
by Tallinna Teede AS.
The Höhle factory operates around the clock. The
largest consumer of microducts in Estonia is the Broadband Development
Foundation's EstWin project. Its clients include Telia, Elisa,
Elektrilevi and other companies establishing high-speed Internet in
Estonia.
Currently, Höhle employs 15 locals and will double
the number of employees following the planned expansion. Höhle's sales
have increased to more than three mln euros in three years. This year's
turnover is expected to exceed 4 mln euros, of which more than two-thirds is
from export. Major export countries include Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark,
but also Germany, Greece, and Spain.
“Our employees are mostly local people,” says Toomas
Koobas, CEO of the company. "That's why our motto is – we run
international business with local people."
"The microduct market has a perspective both in Estonia
and beyond its borders," says Tõnis Kaasik, member of the
board of the Net Systems Group, a circular economy group. "Looking forward
we see opportunities for development and cooperation with other companies in
the Group."
The company was recognized by the Raplamaa Center for
Development and Entrepreneurship and the Association of Local Authorities of
Raplamaa as “Business Deed of the Year 2018” in May.
Höhle OÜ is owned by Toomas Koobas, the
founder and CEO of the company, and Tõnis Kaasik through its Net
Systems Group (other manufacturing companies: EcoMetal AS, in
Sillamäe and WeeRec OÜ in Kiiu).
