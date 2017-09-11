Silikaat Grupp to open automated boutique hotel in Tallinn at end of August

Construction company 1Partner Ehitus has handed over to Silikaat Grupp the building of a boutique hotel named Nothel that will be opened already before the end of August, informed LETA/BNS.

The manager of Nothel, Maarja-Liis Toomik, described the new hotel as a completely new kind of accommodation on the Estonian market.





"Where most commonly a hotel room is a plain cube, Nothel is more reminiscent of a home, with big rooms laid out on multiple levels complete with fully functional kitchens and separate places for working, sleeping and reading," Toomik said.





The second novelty is that the hotel is operated without personnel, with all its systems fully automatic, activated with the help of a QR code obtained by guests when they check into the hotel online.





"The person doesn't have to get involved in bureaucracy, communication with employees or checking in and checking out, as all procedures can be completed with mobile phone in advance," Toomik said, adding that the hotel is about to welcome the first quests already before the end of August.





The building at the address 17 Parnu Road/ 4 Tatari Street, originally completed in 1923, was renovated by 1Partner Ehitus. In the course of the reconstruction two modern levels were added to the originally four-story structure.





The new hotel has a gross floor area of 1,380-square meters. The design of the reconstruction is by Guru Projekt and the interior design by ArtAku.