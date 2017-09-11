Riga leads Baltic airports by 2018 traffic

Lithuania's largest international airport in Vilnius ranked second only to Riga among all Baltic airports in terms of 2018 passenger, according to flight and cargo statistics writes LETA/BNS.

Some 4.9 mn people went through Vilnius Airport last year, compared with 6.1 mln in Riga, 3 mln in Tallinn, 1 mln in Kaunas and 317,000 in Palanga, Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian Airports), the operator of Lithuania's three international airports, said in its 2018 report.





The neighboring airports of Minsk and Warsaw served 4.54 mln and 17.76 mln passengers, respectively.





Vilnius Airport handled 47,200 flights last year, compared with 74,800 in Riga, 45,300 in Tallinn, 9,530 in Kaunas and 4,600 in Palanga. Minsk served 26,100 flights and the figure for Warsaw Airport is not available in the report.





Air cargo volumes reached 12,800 tons in Vilnius, 3,100 tons in Kaunas, 4 tons in Palanga, 28,200 tons in Riga, 11,500 tons in Tallinn and 20,200 tons in Minsk. The figure for Warsaw Airport is not available.





The overall passenger traffic at the three Lithuanian airports jumped by 19% and flight numbers were up by 11% Both figures hit record highs in 2018, Lietuvos Oro Uostai said.





Overall cargo traffic at the Lithuanian airports increased by more than one-fifth, thanks largely to the launch of regular flights by Turkish Cargo.