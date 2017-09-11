Energy, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Innovations, Investments, Lithuania, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 16.05.2019, 15:33
Lithuania: Smart Energy Fund together with Honda invested in the leading smart battery company Moixa
The UK smart battery specialist has received fresh funding of around 10 mln EUR. Smart Energy Fund managed by Contrarian Ventures has invested 500
thousand EUR. Other investors include ITOCHU Corporation, a Japanese investment
house and Fortune 500 company and UK-based venture capital investor First
Imagine! Ventures.
“The innovative technologies developed by Moixa
can significantly contribute to Lithuanian Energy strategy LE 2030 where
households will be playing an increasingly more important role. Solutions
developed and offered Tby Moixa will allow the customers to store electricity generated
by renewable sources (e.g. wind and solar) in their own home batteries. Also, it
will enable transmission and distribution system operators as well as independent energy suppliers to provide
different types of services for which additional revenue could be
generated for the households. Lithuania’s synchronization with Continental European
electricity grids could vastly increase the need for such ancillary services”, says Dominykas Tuckus,
Lietuvos Energija Board Member and Director of Infrastructure and Development.
Moixa has pioneered smart charging of batteries
and EVs with its patented GridShare technology. It currently manages home energy storage systems
in 7000 homes in the UK and Japan, maximising savings for owners, and
aggregating a combined 70MWh of capacity, which can be used to support the grid
and provide a range of flexibility services.
“GridShare uses artificial intelligence to learn
about each owner’s energy use and develop a unique charging plan to meet their
needs and maximise savings. It knows when it’s most cost effective to buy
energy from or sell energy to the grid. It will soon know whether it’s better
to charge your car battery or use it to power your home. Our investors
recognise that there will be global demand for this technology. Today we are
managing thousands of batteries and our goal is to manage millions”, says Simon Daniel, CEO
of Moixa.
Rokas
Peciulaitis, Managing Partner at Contrarian Ventures said: “Energy storage is
one of the most essential elements in the sustainable energy transition. By
managing thousands of batteries as a “virtual power plant”, Moixa’s innovative
GridShare software is tackling some of the biggest challenges caused by the
rapid uptake of renewables. We're thrilled to back Moixa’s vision to manage the
world’s batteries and are excited to see the further expansion of GridShare
globally. ”
Smart Energy
Fund powered by Lietuvos Energija and managed by Contrarian Ventures supports “Lithuanian
Energy” Innovation Hub.It also includes programs of Open Infrastructure, Open Partnership and
Open Culture. Potential partners can find more information about them at
leinnovationhub.com.
Smart Energy
Fund powered by Lietuvos Energija and managed by Contrarian Ventures invests in
start-ups that are developing new technologies in the energy technology field.
The Fund also manages AcceleratorOne Acceleration Programme which together with
Lietuvos Energija invests in start-ups and helps them grow. The programme tests
pilot products and services in the local market, providing further opportunity
to grow internationally.
