Friday, 10.05.2019, 10:10
Estonia: Magnetic MRO launches application for identifying aircraft damage
"During interior inspections for our customers, we
quickly understood that pen and paper is not the way to go," Partel-Peeter Kruuv, Magnetic MRO's interior project manager,
said. "We need a tool that connects found damages and pictures or notes
taken at a specific location, and combines that in a user-friendly system that
would only need a short tutorial to be used," he added.
The Interior Inspector is an application that allows either
the cabin crew or dedicated mechanics to log whichever kind of damages or
findings in the passenger cabin of commercial airliner. The application is
intended to work on smartphones, tablets and regular PCs.
As the next step, Magnetic
MRO will be introducing the application to the company's customers as a
service to start collecting data on how Interior Inspector is used in
commercial airlines. The collected data will help the developers to improve the
application even further.
"Magnetic MRO's
further plan is to continue improving Interior Inspector and develop our AR/VR
solutions further as well. Speaking about further developments, the general
direction is to find solutions for automating processes, avoiding the use
of expensive labor for simple tasks and reducing the possibility of human
errors," Eleen Anilane, Magnetic MRO's marketing and
communication specialist, told.
Magnetic MRO is an
European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Federal Aviation Administration
(FAA) certified total technical care and asset management organization offering
integrated MRO services. The company is headquartered in Tallinn Airport.
In January 2018, investment firm BaltCap -- the
previous owner of Magnetic MRO --
sold 100% of its ownership in Magnetic
MRO to a Chinese company Guangzhou
Hangxin Aviation Technology. This marked and still marks the biggest
Chinese investment made into an Estonian company.
The revenue of Magnetic
MRO declined 2.8% to 88.4 mln euros in 2018, while net profit rose 29.3% to
5.1 mln euros. There are over 400 people working in the various units of the
company.
In February, the bonds of Magnetic MRO were admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First
North by Nasdaq Tallinn.
