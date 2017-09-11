Estonia: Magnetic MRO launches application for identifying aircraft damage

Magnetic MRO, an aviation maintenance company headquartered in Estonia and owned by China's Guangzhou Hangxin Aviation Technology, launched the new service Interior Inspector that connects airline workers and maintenance teams in logging damages found in the passenger cabin of a commercial airliner, informed LETA/BNS.

"During interior inspections for our customers, we quickly understood that pen and paper is not the way to go," Partel-Peeter Kruuv, Magnetic MRO's interior project manager, said. "We need a tool that connects found damages and pictures or notes taken at a specific location, and combines that in a user-friendly system that would only need a short tutorial to be used," he added.





The Interior Inspector is an application that allows either the cabin crew or dedicated mechanics to log whichever kind of damages or findings in the passenger cabin of commercial airliner. The application is intended to work on smartphones, tablets and regular PCs.





As the next step, Magnetic MRO will be introducing the application to the company's customers as a service to start collecting data on how Interior Inspector is used in commercial airlines. The collected data will help the developers to improve the application even further.





"Magnetic MRO's further plan is to continue improving Interior Inspector and develop our AR/VR solutions further as well. Speaking about further developments, the general direction is to find solutions for automating processes, avoiding the use of expensive labor for simple tasks and reducing the possibility of human errors," Eleen Anilane, Magnetic MRO's marketing and communication specialist, told.





Magnetic MRO is an European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certified total technical care and asset management organization offering integrated MRO services. The company is headquartered in Tallinn Airport.





In January 2018, investment firm BaltCap -- the previous owner of Magnetic MRO -- sold 100% of its ownership in Magnetic MRO to a Chinese company Guangzhou Hangxin Aviation Technology. This marked and still marks the biggest Chinese investment made into an Estonian company.





The revenue of Magnetic MRO declined 2.8% to 88.4 mln euros in 2018, while net profit rose 29.3% to 5.1 mln euros. There are over 400 people working in the various units of the company.





In February, the bonds of Magnetic MRO were admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North by Nasdaq Tallinn.