Baltic Export, Estonia, Good for Business, Innovations, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 09.05.2019, 15:48
Estonia's Cleveron enters New Zealand market
Cleveron CEO Arno Kutt said that Australasia is the company's new focus market. Previously, Cleveron operated in North America and Europe. The company has already installed over 2,200 parcel terminals across the world, Cleveron said.
Cleveron 401 is a five-meter robotics-based parcel tower which acts as a pickup point for online orders and can store up to 500 parcels on 5.4 square meters. Cleveron 401 is a self-service pickup solution – the customer only has to scan their order code at the user console. There are eight such parcel towers in Estonia.
With 93 stores throughout New Zealand, The Warehouse is the country's largest retailer and employs over 8,500 team members.
Cleveron is a company involved in creating robotics-based parcel terminals and developing last mile click and collect pickup solutions for retail and logistics sectors. The company supplies its parcel robots to the US retail giant Walmart, among others.
The revenue of Cleveron grew 4.2-fold on year to 47.7 mln euros in 2018, while the company's sales revenue was also greater than that of the last ten years of operating in total. Cleveron's net profit also grew strongly. While in 2017, the parcel robot manufacturer earned a profit of 723,600 euros, then in 2018, the company's net profit stood at 7.6 mln euros.
The company's ultimate beneficiaries are Arno Kutt with a holding of 34.7% and Peep Kuld with a holding of 16.48%.
- 09.05.2019 Estonian police search premises of businessman Leedo's companies, Leedo also a suspect
- 09.05.2019 Estonian beef allowed onto Hong Kong market
- 09.05.2019 Глава госпочты Литвы: будет трудно сохранить прибыль на уровне 2018 года
- 09.05.2019 Рынок медиа-рекламы в Эстонии в 2018 году вырос на 3,1%
- 09.05.2019 Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta lifts Jan-Apr revenue 15% to EUR 41 mln
- 09.05.2019 Electricity price in Estonia up 5.19% in April
- 09.05.2019 Estonia: Riivo Tuvike to become CEO of Tallinn Airport
- 09.05.2019 Finnish police to enforce traffic fines for Estonian drivers
- 08.05.2019 Первый в Эстонии робот-юрист бесплатно помогает составить иск на алименты
- 08.05.2019 Российский лоукостер ''Победа'' с 5 июля начнет летать в Ригу