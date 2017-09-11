Estonia's Cleveron enters New Zealand market

The Viljandi-based developer and manufacturer of delivery solutions Cleveron has started cooperation with The Warehouse, New Zealand's largest general merchandise retailer, with The Warehouse installing a Cleveron 401 parcel terminal for issuing online orders at the Sylvia Park shopping center in Auckland, reported LETA/BNS.

Cleveron CEO Arno Kutt said that Australasia is the company's new focus market. Previously, Cleveron operated in North America and Europe. The company has already installed over 2,200 parcel terminals across the world, Cleveron said.





Cleveron 401 is a five-meter robotics-based parcel tower which acts as a pickup point for online orders and can store up to 500 parcels on 5.4 square meters. Cleveron 401 is a self-service pickup solution – the customer only has to scan their order code at the user console. There are eight such parcel towers in Estonia.





With 93 stores throughout New Zealand, The Warehouse is the country's largest retailer and employs over 8,500 team members.





Cleveron is a company involved in creating robotics-based parcel terminals and developing last mile click and collect pickup solutions for retail and logistics sectors. The company supplies its parcel robots to the US retail giant Walmart, among others.





The revenue of Cleveron grew 4.2-fold on year to 47.7 mln euros in 2018, while the company's sales revenue was also greater than that of the last ten years of operating in total. Cleveron's net profit also grew strongly. While in 2017, the parcel robot manufacturer earned a profit of 723,600 euros, then in 2018, the company's net profit stood at 7.6 mln euros.





The company's ultimate beneficiaries are Arno Kutt with a holding of 34.7% and Peep Kuld with a holding of 16.48%.