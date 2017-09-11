Analytics, Baltic, Car market, Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 07.05.2019, 10:21
Moller Baltic Import auto dealer raises turnover 16.7% in 2018
The company’s management said in the report that the Baltic
new car market continued to show growth in 2018 with 87,004 new automobiles
registered during the year, which is an increase of 10% against 2017. The Lithuanian
new car market demonstrated the fastest growth, overtaking Estonia, which used
to be the Baltic leader since 2008. Last year, the Lithuanian market made up 42%,
the Estonian market 36% and the Latvian market 22% of the Baltic new car
market.
The market share of Volkswagen
remained unchanged y-o-y, at 11.5%. The most popular Volkswagen passenger cars in the Baltics included Golf, Tiguan and
Passat, while the most popular Volkswagen
commercial autos were Caddy, Crafter and Transporter.
The premium segment of the Latvian and Lithuanian new car
market contracted last year, dropping 1.7% in Latvia and 9.2% in Lithuania. The
781 new Audi automobiles registered
in Latvia and Lithuania ensured a 16.3% premium market share. The most popular Audi cars included Q7, Q5 and A6.
Sales of original car parts and accessories rose 5% last
year to EUR 20.7 mln, according to Moller
Baltic Import.
In 2017, Moller Baltic
Import turned over EUR 233.57 mln and made a profit of EUR 3.315 mln.
Moller Baltic Import
in the official wholesaler of Audi vehicles
in Latvia and Lithuania and the official Volkswagen
wholesaler of Volkwagen automobiles
in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Registered in 2008, the company has a share
capital of EUR 7.807 mln.
- 07.05.2019 President Vejonis not to run for second term in office
- 07.05.2019 Photo exhibition in Riga: Chinese Ethnic Minority Customs and Scenery
- 07.05.2019 Фотовыставка в Риге: обычаи и стиль жизни китайских этнических меньшинств
- 06.05.2019 Сходила в Рижский зоопарк отдохнуть…
- 03.05.2019 Латвия 15 лет в ЕС: попытка SWOT анализа
- 03.05.2019 Началась продажа билетов на юбилейный фестиваль «Summertime 2019 – приглашает Инесса Галанте»
- 03.05.2019 Отели Вильнюса - балтийские аутсайдеры в привлечении зарубежных туристов в 1м квартале 2019 года
- 03.05.2019 Минсообщения: средства от проекта нового трамвая можно перенаправить на покупку электропоездов
- 03.05.2019 Seven banks sanctioned for not releasing annual audited financial statements on time
- 03.05.2019 4 мая возобновится движение по Деглавскому мосту