Moller Baltic Import auto dealer raises turnover 16.7% in 2018

Moller Baltic Import auto dealer turned over EUR 272.693 mln in 2018, which is a 16.7 % increase against 2017, while the company’s profit dropped 9.2% y-o-y to EUR 3.009 mln, according to information available at Firmas.lv business website.

The company’s management said in the report that the Baltic new car market continued to show growth in 2018 with 87,004 new automobiles registered during the year, which is an increase of 10% against 2017. The Lithuanian new car market demonstrated the fastest growth, overtaking Estonia, which used to be the Baltic leader since 2008. Last year, the Lithuanian market made up 42%, the Estonian market 36% and the Latvian market 22% of the Baltic new car market.





The market share of Volkswagen remained unchanged y-o-y, at 11.5%. The most popular Volkswagen passenger cars in the Baltics included Golf, Tiguan and Passat, while the most popular Volkswagen commercial autos were Caddy, Crafter and Transporter.





The premium segment of the Latvian and Lithuanian new car market contracted last year, dropping 1.7% in Latvia and 9.2% in Lithuania. The 781 new Audi automobiles registered in Latvia and Lithuania ensured a 16.3% premium market share. The most popular Audi cars included Q7, Q5 and A6.





Sales of original car parts and accessories rose 5% last year to EUR 20.7 mln, according to Moller Baltic Import.





In 2017, Moller Baltic Import turned over EUR 233.57 mln and made a profit of EUR 3.315 mln.

Moller Baltic Import in the official wholesaler of Audi vehicles in Latvia and Lithuania and the official Volkswagen wholesaler of Volkwagen automobiles in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Registered in 2008, the company has a share capital of EUR 7.807 mln.