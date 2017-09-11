Lithuania's new car market soars 54% in Jan-Apr y-o-y

Some 16,413 new passenger cars were registered in Lithuania in the first four months of 2019, up 54 percent from 10,650 in the same period last year, the market research company Autotyrimai said on Thursday, citing data from the state car registration company Regitra.

In April alone, new car registrations surged by 44% to 4,908 units.





"Intensive re-exports remain the key driver of the robust growth: 1,679 of the new cars registered in April, including 1,415 Fiat cars and 219 Jeep cars, were removed from the register by the end of the month and at least 28 more will be deregistered shortly," said Autotyrimai.





The number of new personal car registrations jumped by 42% last month year-on-year to 4,445 and that of commercial vehicles soared 62 percent to 463 units.





Fiat held onto its number-one spot in Lithuania's new car market with 1,738 new cars registered, followed by Toyota in second place with 624 and Volkswagen in third with 535 units.





Audi ranked first in the premium car segment with 61 registrations.