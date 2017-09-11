Analytics, Baltic Export, Good for Business, Latvia, Statistics, Woodwork
Latvian exports of forestry products up 19.8% in January-February
Timber and timber products made up the bulk or 88.1% (85.2%
a year ago) of total forestry product exports in January-February 2019,
accounting for EUR 397.905 mln and rising 23,9% y-o-y.
Timber exports in the first two months of 2019 included EUR
104.088 mln worth of sawn timber, up 3.3% y-o-y. Firewood exports increased
98.1% y-o-y to EUR 81.333 mln, round timber exports rose 15.5% to EUR 41.399 mln,
plywood exports rose 0.4 % to EUR 36.096 mln, and exports of woodchip plates
dropped 5.9% to EUR 33.199 mln.
According to the Agriculture Ministry’s data, exports of
wooden furniture dropped 17.3% from January-February 2018 to EUR 22.312 mln, or
4.9% (7.2% a year ago) of total forestry product exports, and exports of paper,
cardboard and their products were down 2.3% to EUR 18.011 mln, or 4% (4.9% a
year ago) of total forestry product exports.
In January-February, Latvia supplied forestry products
mainly to the UK (18.4%), Estonia (12.5%) and Sweden (11.5%). Exports to the UK
increased by 33% to EUR 82.918 mln, exports to Estonia increased by 82.3% to
EUR 56.676 mln, and to Sweden it increased by 19.4% to EUR 52.017 mln.
In January-February 2018, Latvia’s forestry exports reached
EUR 377.127 bn.
