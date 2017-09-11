Analytics, Car market, Good for Business, Lithuania, Transport
Tuesday, 02.04.2019, 11:15
Lithuania's new car market soars 59% in Jan-Mar y-o-y
BC, Vilnius, 02.04.2019.Print version
Some 11,505 new passenger cars were registered in Lithuania during the first three months of 2019, up 59 % from 7,239 in the same period last year, the market research company Autotyrimai said on Monday, based on data from the state car registration company Regitra.
In March alone, new car registrations surged by 44% to a new
all-time monthly high of 4,381 units, beating the previous record of 3,639
set in May 2018.
"Highly increased re-exports remain the key driver of robust growth:
2,180 of the new cars registered in March, including 1,820 Fiat cars and 339
Jeep cars, were removed from the register by the end of the month and at
least 40 more will be deregistered shortly," Autotyrimai said.
Fiat last month held onto its number-one spot in Lithuania's
new car market with 1,840 new cars registered, leaving Volkswagen in
second place with 401 registrations. Toyota rose to third position with
392 units.
BMW was back at number one in the premium car
segment with 44 registrations
