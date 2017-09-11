Analytics, Financial Services, Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania
Cumulative FDI in Lithuania grows 4.6% y-o-y to EUR 15.5 b
Cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) in Lithuania totaled 15.5 bn euros in late 2018, up by 4.6% from a year ago, and accounted for 34.3% of the country's GDP, the central Bank of Lithuania and Statistics Lithuania said.
Sweden and the Netherlands remained the top investors in Lithuania, they said.
FDI flow in Lithuania grew by 32.5% in 2018 from 2017 to
766.8 mln euros.
