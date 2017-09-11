Cumulative FDI in Lithuania grows 4.6% y-o-y to EUR 15.5 b

Cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) in Lithuania totaled 15.5 bn euros in late 2018, up by 4.6% from a year ago, and accounted for 34.3% of the country's GDP, the central Bank of Lithuania and Statistics Lithuania said.

FDI per capita amounted to 5,548 euros, up from 5,275 euros in late 2017.





Sweden and the Netherlands remained the top investors in Lithuania, they said.

FDI flow in Lithuania grew by 32.5% in 2018 from 2017 to 766.8 mln euros.