Tuesday, 26.03.2019, 13:24
French natural gas company and Lille municipality welcomes the dual-drive locomotive project implemented in LDz group of companies
Implementation
of the dual-drive locomotive project commenced two years ago, and, from the end
of the last summer, the diesel and gas driven shunting locomotive ČME3 has been
tested in action to analyse its economic benefits and environmental impact. In
order to see the project on-site, on Monday, 25 March, representatives of the
French company GRDF, as well as the city of Lille administration had arrived in
Riga.
France is
planning to ban diesel-driven vehicles by 2025, therefore, alternative and
speedy solutions already should be sought, Frank
Dersin, Hauts-de France Regional
Vice-President for Transport, stressed during the meeting. Along with the
electrification, use of natural gas is one of such solutions, since this
technology may be implemented in comparatively short period, furthermore, no
large investments are required. "Exchange of technological knowledge is
very important, and, in terms of technology, you have something special we
could study and draw inspiration from," stressed F. Dersin.
The project
has not been completed yet – testing of locomotive is still in progress, but it
is already clear that this is a perspective project for access roads, where
electrification is not possible, points out Edvīns Bērziņš, President of LDz, adding that implementation of the
project is not complicated, furthermore, it will pay off in 3–4 years and be
beneficial both for the environment and public health.
"Although
railway is to be considered as one of the most environment-friendly means of
transport, it is crucial for LDz to find ways to further reduce the company's
environmental impact. The most voluminous project, which is to be implemented
in the years to come, is electrification of the railway network, however, along
with that, there is also a number of smaller, but not less important project,
which may help us to be more environment-friendly. Equipment of shunting
locomotives with dual drive mechanisms could be one of such projects. In order
to reduce environmental impact, the European Union has set ambitious goals for
2030, and we have opportunity to achieve the set goal through such
projects," points Edvīns Bērziņš, President of LDz. He accentuates that
this is a unique project across the Baltic States, and it is expected that
French colleagues will act immediately to integrate similar projects in their
transport system.
According
to the initial testing results and calculations by the company DiGAS, use of dual-drive locomotive will
result in annual financial savings in the amount of 31,800 euro per each
locomotive, excluding gas equipment costs. Whereas, while the current annual
impact of each diesel locomotive on public health is 112,000 euro, financial
impact of operation of dual-drive locomotive is nearly half of that. "Our
team's goal is to become more environment-friendly, since currently Europe
faces a number of challenges in the area of transport, including the negative
environmental impact and impact on public health. Whereas, benefits from the
use of dual-drive include both reduction of emissions and lower noise and
vibrations," explains Pjotrs
Dumenko, Chairman of the Board of the LLC (SIA) DiGAS.
