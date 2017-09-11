Rail freight in Latvia up 0.7% in January-February

Freight transportation using the Latvian railway infrastructure amounted to 7.881 mln tons in the first two months of this year, up 0.7 % from the same period in 2018, the data of the Transport Ministry shows.

International cargo shipments by rail in January-February 2019 came to 7.705 mln tons, up 1.4% from January-February 2018, while domestic shipments dropped 20.9% to 175,900 tons.





Transit cargo carried by rail was at 7.206 mln tons in the first two months of the year, up 2.1% from the same months a year ago. Import cargo carried by rail fell 5.9% to 462,900 tons, and export cargo was down 27.3% to 36,500 tons.





Shipping of rail cargo via Latvia’s ports was 6.203 mln tons and deliveries of transit cargo by land grew 17.3% to 1.002 mln tons.





A total of 49,26 mln tons of freight were shipped by rail in Latvia in 2018, up 12.5%,