Thursday, 07.03.2019
Israeli startup Exai set to open unit in Vilnius
Israel's artificial intelligence and content management solutions startup Exai is set to open a software development unit in Vilnius that will hire about 30 professionals, according the business daily Verslo Zinios information reported LETA/BNS.
The paper quoted Exai CEO Gal Moran as saying that the company is asking for a 3-million-euro grant from Lithuania's authorities and that a pool of IT talent and a sustainable, growing startup ecosystem was a key factor in choosing Vilnius for its expansion plans.
Exai is planning to open its Vilnius office this summer.
The company's offices in Israel, the United States, Macedonia and the Philippines employ a total of 50 professionals. It has attracted 25 million US dollars in investments.
Israel’s cloud computing company TeraSky opened its office in Vilnius three months ago and Israel's cashless payment solutions developer Nayax did so last year.
