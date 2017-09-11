Analytics, Cargo, Good for Business, Latvia, Railways, Statistics, Transport

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Monday, 04.03.2019, 19:08

In 2018, increase recorded in both freight and passenger transport in Latvia

Vida Lukaševiča, Transport and Tourism Statistics Section, 04.03.2019.Print version
Data of the Central Statistical Bureau show that, compared to 2017, in 2018 the volume of freights carried by land and via pipelines increased by 13.4 mln tonnes or 11.7 % and freight turnover1 rose by 8.2%.

Upturn in freight transport by rail and road

Last year, the total volume of freights grew by 13.4 mln tonnes or 11.7%, and freight turnover increased by 8.2%.  The volume of freights carried by rail went up by 5.5 mln tonnes or 12.5% and freight turnover rose by 19 %. The volume of freights carried by road increased by 8.7 mln tonnes or 12.8%, whereas freight turnover stayed at the level recorded year before (rise of 0.2%). The volume of oil products transported via main oil products pipeline fell by 21.3% and freight turnover dropped by 21.4%.


Road and pipeline freight traffic and turnover

 

Freights carried, million tonnes

Freight turnover, million tkm

 

2017

2018

changes, compared to 2017 (%)

2017

2018

changes, compared to 2017 (%)

Total

115.2

128.6

11.7

31396.9

33964.6

8.2

rail transport

43.8

49.3

12.5

15013.7

17858.8

19.0

road transport

68.0

76.7

12.8

14972.2

14996.8

0.2

pipeline transport

3.4

2.7

-21.3

1411.0

1109.0

-21.4



Rise in freight turnover at ports

In 2018, the volume of freights transported to and from Latvian ports constituted 66.2 mln tonnes, which is a rise of 6.9%, compared to 2017. Freight turnover at the port of Riga comprised 36.4 mln tonnes (increase of 8.2%, compared to 2017), at the port of Ventspils 20.3 mln tonnes (up by 1.5%), at the port of Liepāja 7.5 mln tonnes (up by 14.4 %), and at minor ports 1.9 mln tonnes (up by 19.1%).




The volume of freights shipped from the Latvian ports constituted 57.1 mln tonnes, which is 5.4% more than in 2017. The volume of coal loaded onto ships went up by 3.3 mln tonnes or 18.9 %, the volume of timber by 1.5 mln tonnes or 45.8%, while the volume of freights in containers and roll on/ roll off by 9.9% and 10.9%, respectively. Shipping of oil products fell by 2.2 mln tonnes or 15.6%.


The volume of freights received at ports rose by 18.1%. The volume of unloaded freights in containers grew by 1.1%, the volume of roll on/ roll off by 7.6% and the volume of unloaded oil products by 13.3%.


Riga International Airport received and shipped 26.3 thousand tonnes of cargo, which is 12.1 % more than in 2017.


Upturn in passenger number

In 2018, the number of passengers carried by land passenger transport comprised 243.2 mln people, which is 0.1% more than in 2017.


The number of passengers carried by rail went up by 4.3%, the number of passengers carried by regular bus traffic lines by 0.8%, while that of passengers carried by urban electrified transport dropped by 1.9%.


The number of passengers arrived at and departed from Latvian ports with ferries accounted for 1.1 mln, which is 6.9% more than in 2017.




The number of passengers who arrived at the Riga Passenger Terminal via cruise ships constituted 74.8 thousand, which is 14.4% less than in the previous year. The number of passengers arriving at the port of Ventspils accounted for 1.1 thousand and that arriving in port of Liepāja for 0.6 thousand.


In 2018, the number of passengers arriving at and departing from the Riga International Airport accounted for 7.1 mln, which is 15.7% more than in 2017. The highest number of passengers arriving at and departing from Riga International Airport came from German airports (0.9 mln passengers, up by 4.5% over the year), followed by passengers from United Kingdom airports (0.8 mln, drop of 1.7 %) and Russian airports (0.7 mln, up by 17.1 %).




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 