In 2018, increase recorded in both freight and passenger transport in Latvia

In 2018, the volume of freights transported to and from Latvian ports constituted 66.2 mln tonnes, which is a rise of 6.9%, compared to 2017. Freight turnover at the port of Riga comprised 36.4 mln tonnes (increase of 8.2%, compared to 2017), at the port of Ventspils 20.3 mln tonnes (up by 1.5%), at the port of Liepāja 7.5 mln tonnes (up by 14.4 %), and at minor ports 1.9 mln tonnes (up by 19.1%).

The volume of freights shipped from the Latvian ports constituted 57.1 mln tonnes, which is 5.4% more than in 2017. The volume of coal loaded onto ships went up by 3.3 mln tonnes or 18.9 %, the volume of timber by 1.5 mln tonnes or 45.8%, while the volume of freights in containers and roll on/ roll off by 9.9% and 10.9%, respectively. Shipping of oil products fell by 2.2 mln tonnes or 15.6%.





The volume of freights received at ports rose by 18.1%. The volume of unloaded freights in containers grew by 1.1%, the volume of roll on/ roll off by 7.6% and the volume of unloaded oil products by 13.3%.





Riga International Airport received and shipped 26.3 thousand tonnes of cargo, which is 12.1 % more than in 2017.