Freight handling by Estonian ports up 1.4% on year in January

Estonian ports handled 2.8 mln tons of cargoes in January, 1.4% more than during the same month last year, reported LETA/BNS.

Loading of goods rose 8.2% year on year to 2.1 mln tons and unloading decreased 13.9% to 741,300 tons in January, it appears from data provided by Statistics Estonia.





Estonian ports handled 35.9 mln tons of cargoes in the 12 months of 2018, 3% more than during the same period last year.





The loading of goods rose 4% on year to 24.5 mln tons and unloading was up 1% at 11.4 mln tons.