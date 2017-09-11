EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Innovations, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Technology
Latvian NBA star Porzingis invests in sports injury prevention start-up Zone7
The start-up has raised a total of USD 2.5 mln in seed funding (EUR 2.2 mln), according to a statement released by the company on Tuesday.
UpWest, Amicus Capital, Dave Pell and PLG Ventures also participated in the funding round for the Tel Aviv and Palo Alto, California-based company.
The technology developed by Zone7 connects to medical and athlete performance data, and uses artificial intelligence-driven pattern recognition software to identify injury risk and simulate how changes in training and working impact performance and injuries.
Simple and actionable recommendations for reducing risk are then sent to personal mobile devices so coaches, trainers and doctors can make real-time decisions on the field of play.
The platform, which has already logged more than five million hours of athlete performance, is currently being used by teams competing in Major League Baseball, La Liga, Champions League, Major League Soccer, collegiate athletics and Olympic teams.
“Getting injured is one of the worst experiences for any athlete,” said Porzingis, who joined Dallas Mavericks last month after recovering from a torn ACL suffered while playing for the New York Knicks.
“The technology behind Zone7 is extremely impressive and has the potential to change the landscape of sports forever,” the Latvian basketballer said.
