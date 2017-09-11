Financial Services, Funds, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.11.2018, 21:28
16.4 mln euros necessary for construction of multimodal transport hub in Tornakalns
|Photo: wikimapia.org.
The goal of the project is to develop a multimodal transport hub "in
order to stimulate integration, mutual connectivity among transport networks
and territories, improving economic health".
The project provides for construction of integrated public transport hub
infrastructure. The total costs of the project have been estimated at 16.4 mln euros,
including EU co-financing worth 7.09 mln euros, co-financing from the Riga City
Council budget at 9.12 mln euros.
The documents added to the project say that Riga is a mono-centric city,
where the city’s historical center is also the most active location, focusing
on all the city’s most important functions. This brings along negative aspects
because all transport flows concentrate in the city’s center, increasing
traffic jams, greenhouse gas and noise pollution.
The necessity for multimodal transport hubs has also been defined in the
Riga and Pieriga mobility plan that includes development of Park&Ride
systems near railway stations.
The role of the project is even greater after completion of construction
of the Latvian National Library in Tornakalns neighborhood, and the started
construction of the University of Latvia Academic Center, as well as the
planned Rail Baltica project.
The Rigas City Council’s city development committee today supported the
project, while the Riga City Council still has to vote on it.
It is planned to start the construction works in May 2019 and complete
the project by December 2023.
- 12.11.2018 Apartment prices in Soviet-era houses in Riga unchanged in October 2018 – association
- 12.11.2018 90 mln euros needed to prevent healthcare system from collapsing in Latvia – Keris
- 12.11.2018 Avoti SWF the largest furniture maker in Latvia in 2017
- 12.11.2018 Amber Beverage Group buys vodka distillery in Russia
- 12.11.2018 Latvian ports raise cargo turnover 6.4% in January-October 2018
- 12.11.2018 Estonian Guardtime to provide cyber security solution to Dutch government
- 12.11.2018 Latvian beekeepers to participate in European Honey Breakfast campaign
- 12.11.2018 Фонд EAS организует участие эстонских фирм в пяти международных ярмарках
- 12.11.2018 In the 3rd quarter of 2018, construction output grew by 10.3% in Latvia
- 12.11.2018 Объем строительной продукции в Латвии за девять месяцев 2018 года вырос на 22,1%