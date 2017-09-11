16.4 mln euros necessary for construction of multimodal transport hub in Tornakalns

16.4 mln euros are necessary for construction of the multimodal public transport hub in Tornakalns suburb in Riga, informs LETA.

Photo: wikimapia.org.

The goal of the project is to develop a multimodal transport hub "in order to stimulate integration, mutual connectivity among transport networks and territories, improving economic health".





The project provides for construction of integrated public transport hub infrastructure. The total costs of the project have been estimated at 16.4 mln euros, including EU co-financing worth 7.09 mln euros, co-financing from the Riga City Council budget at 9.12 mln euros.





The documents added to the project say that Riga is a mono-centric city, where the city’s historical center is also the most active location, focusing on all the city’s most important functions. This brings along negative aspects because all transport flows concentrate in the city’s center, increasing traffic jams, greenhouse gas and noise pollution.





The necessity for multimodal transport hubs has also been defined in the Riga and Pieriga mobility plan that includes development of Park&Ride systems near railway stations.





The role of the project is even greater after completion of construction of the Latvian National Library in Tornakalns neighborhood, and the started construction of the University of Latvia Academic Center, as well as the planned Rail Baltica project.





The Rigas City Council’s city development committee today supported the project, while the Riga City Council still has to vote on it.





It is planned to start the construction works in May 2019 and complete the project by December 2023.