Investment management funds of Estonia’s Swedbank acquire 5.24% stake in HansaMatrix
BC, Riga, 06.11.2018.
Two investment management funds of Estonia’s Swedbank have acquired a 5.24% stake in Latvia’s high-tech company HansaMatrix, informs LETA referring to the company’s statement to the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.
Swedbank Pension Fund K3 and Swedbank Pension Fund K4, managed by Swedbank Investeerimisfondid AS acquired major holding in HansaMatrix, reaching 95,799 shares or
5.24%.
HansaMatrix capital is comprised of 1,829,381 shares with a
face value of 1 euro.
Accoridng
to Nasdaq Riga, at the end of April
the largest shareholders in HansaMatrix
were Marco Riga (59.04%), Swedbank (15.74%), FlyCap Investment Fund IAIF (9.61%), and CBL Asset Management (6.56%).
As
reported, HansaMatrix Group turned
over 11.085 mln euros in the first half of 2018, up 18.7% against the
respective period a year ago, while the group’s profit rose 36.9% to 904,562 euros.
