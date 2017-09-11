Estonia, Good for Business, Innovations, Internet, Investments, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 01.11.2018, 17:12
Estonian business management software company Scoro raises 4.4 mln euros from investors
The company will use the financing for expanding its New York and London
offices and develop software integrations and machine learning possibilities.
Along with a previous investment, Scoro
has by now raised 6.1 mln euros, the company said.
The software platform, which was launched in 2013, combines project
management with time and team management, sales, billing, and professional
services automation.
"Companies use dozens of different tools. There is basically a
separate software solution for every job, which allows for the work to be made
more effective. However, constantly switching between tools brings along the
fragmentation of data. Scoro solves
this problem by combining all tools necessary for the job into one system.
Thanks to this, teams become more productive, leaders have a better overview of
resources and it is possible to make decisions based on data," Fred
Krieger, founder and CEO of Scoro,
said.
"The achievements of Fred and his team are very impressive. Scoro's platform changes the software
industry on a fundamental level and their fast-growing and profitable model
fits well with the profile of companies supported by Livonia," Kaido
Veske, co-founder of Livonia Partners,
said.
"We have been Scoro's
investors since 2016 and in that time, the company has shown constant growth
and expansion. With this additional funding, Scoro will be able to accelerate growth even further and offer its
current and future users a more efficient service," Inventure partner Tuomas Kosonen said.
- 01.11.2018 Baltic Maritime Logistics Group completes purchase of Kunda port operations
- 01.11.2018 Estonian labor market needs increasingly more people with specific skills – report
- 01.11.2018 Taxify to start providing services in Narva
- 01.11.2018 Утверждены новые члены совета и правления Merks
- 01.11.2018 Latvian subsidiary of Estonian builder Merko elects new management, supervisory board
- 01.11.2018 Waiting times in medicine in EU perceived longest in Estonia
- 01.11.2018 Голландский инвестор купил Signaal TM
- 01.11.2018 Tallinna Sadam и Alexela Invest хотят строить в Палдиски терминал LNG
- 01.11.2018 Ryanair’s new Riga-Edinburgh service takes off
- 01.11.2018 Новые поправки в латвийском Законе о труде вызвали протест среди работодателей