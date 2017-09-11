Bite Latvija has invested EUR 9 mln in upgrade of infrastructure, services

In the first nine months of this year Bite Latvija mobile operator has invested about EUR 9 mln in development of infrastructure and improvement of services, said Bite Latvija head Kaspars Buls.

Another EUR 1 mln will be invested by the end of the year.





The digital lifestyle is becoming more popular, therefore mobile internet consumption in the world, including in Latvia, is growing steeply, Buls said. For example, in the past six years internet consumption in Bite network has doubled, reaching five GB per customer.





"This is the reason the bulk of investments this year has been made in development of infrastructure, focusing on regions where internet consumption is also growing as intensely as in Riga," said Buls.





Considerable investments were made in expansion of 4G+ and 4G++ technologies, increasing the network’s capacity. The first base stations have already been equipped with 4.5G technologies that are able to develop the capacity of 5G.





At the end of summer, Bite was the first mobile operator to introduce a unique Narrowband Internet of Things solution. At present just one base station in Riga is equipped with this, but Bite is working actively to expand internet of things network also in regions.





Getting ready for January 1, 2019, when 5G frequencies will be available for commercial use, Bite in cooperation with its strategic partner Huawei has launched the tests of the first official 5G technology Massive Mimo.





Currently Bite has 800 base stations across Latvia and 30 new base stations will be added by the end of the year.





As reported, in 2017, Bite Latvija posted EUR 91.642 mln in turnover - 16% increase on 2016, while the company's profit increased 1.7 times to EUR 12.664 mln.





Bite Latvija was registered in 2005, its share capital is EUR 99.085 mln. The company belongs to Bite Lietuva UAB.