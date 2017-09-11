Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Technology, Telecomunications
Bite Latvija has invested EUR 9 mln in upgrade of infrastructure, services
Another EUR 1 mln will be invested by the end of the year.
The digital lifestyle is becoming more popular, therefore
mobile internet consumption in the world, including in Latvia, is growing
steeply, Buls said. For example, in the past six years internet consumption in
Bite network has doubled, reaching five GB per customer.
"This is the reason the bulk of investments this year
has been made in development of infrastructure, focusing on regions where
internet consumption is also growing as intensely as in Riga," said Buls.
Considerable investments were made in expansion of 4G+ and
4G++ technologies, increasing the network’s capacity. The first base stations
have already been equipped with 4.5G technologies that are able to develop the
capacity of 5G.
At the end of summer, Bite was the first mobile operator to
introduce a unique Narrowband Internet of Things solution. At present just one
base station in Riga is equipped with this, but Bite is working actively to expand
internet of things network also in regions.
Getting ready for January 1, 2019, when 5G frequencies will
be available for commercial use, Bite in cooperation with its strategic partner
Huawei has launched the tests of the first official 5G technology Massive Mimo.
Currently Bite has 800 base stations across Latvia and 30
new base stations will be added by the end of the year.
As reported, in 2017, Bite Latvija posted EUR 91.642 mln in
turnover - 16% increase on 2016, while the company's profit increased 1.7
times to EUR 12.664 mln.
Bite Latvija was registered in 2005, its share capital is
EUR 99.085 mln. The company belongs to Bite Lietuva UAB.
