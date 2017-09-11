Estonia, Good for Business, Investments, Transport
Monday, 15.10.2018, 14:00
Tallinn transport company TLT to acquire 100 new gas buses with 25 mln euros
According to the company's strategy, all old diesel buses will be
replaced with city buses using gas as fuel. According to Kalle Klandorf,
chairman of the supervisory board of TLT,
the decision to purchase only gas buses in the future is a step toward a more
environmentally friendly city transport, the city government said.
"New gas buses will help to significantly reduce the cost price of
the line kilometer, enable to use domestic biogas and have a significantly
smaller ecological footprint than the current city buses," Klandorf said.
"In addition, the decision will help to ensure that in the future, Tallinn
could bear the title of the European Commission's European Green Capital."
The company will acquire altogether 60 normal-sized and
40 articulated buses in 2019, which make up more than a fifth of the 469
buses used by TLT. In addition, 200 more buses will be acquired over the next
five years, with which the share of gas buses in the bus park will rise to over
60% by 2023. The exact cost of the first 100 buses will be determined with the
procurement but is estimated to be 25 mln euros.
"With the new gas buses we will replace the oldest part of the bus
park, with which we will make the company's bus park significantly more
effective and passenger-friendly," Deniss Borodits, chairman of the
management board of TLT, said.
"In addition to the decrease in fuel expenses by more than 1.4 mln euros,
we will also save more than 600,000 euros per year from repair costs."
After the end of the five-year investment program, all diesel buses from
the rolling stock of TLT that do not
meet the European Parliament's emission standards will have been replaced.
Tallinna
Linnatranspordi AS manages 90% of the volume of Tallinn's public
transport, servicing more than 142 mln passengers per year by bus, tram and
trolleybus.
