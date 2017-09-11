Latvian ports raise cargo turnover 2.2% in January-September

In the first nine months of this year, all Latvian ports together handled 48.72 mln tons of cargo, up 2.2% from the same period in 2017, according to the information released by the Transport Ministry.

Bulk cargos, which dominated in the Latvian ports in January-September this year, rose 5% y-o-y to 26.962 mln tons. Coal cargos grew 4.3% to 14.883 mln tons, chemical bulk cargos were down 5.3% to 2.016 mln tons and woodchip cargos rose 5.9% to 1.127 mln tons.





Reloading of liquid cargos in the Latvian ports was down 14.8% to 11.45 mln tons in January-September 2018. Oil products made up the largest part of the liquid cargos reloaded in the first nine months of this year, falling 15.8% y-o-y to 10.806 mln tons.

Handling of general cargos increased 19.8% y-o-y to 10.308 mln tons in January-September 2018. Container cargos rose 7% to 3.639 mln tons and timber was up 45.5 % to 3.6 mln tons. Roll on/roll off cargos grew 12.6% to 2.645 mln tons.





Riga led other Latvian port by cargo turnover in January-September this year, having reloaded 26.708 mln tons of cargo, which was 4.8 % more than in the first nine months of 2017. The port of Ventspils followed with 15.085 mln tons of cargo reloaded in January-September 2018, down 7% y-o-y, and the port of Liepaja was third with 5.521 mln tons of cargo, up 16.2 % against the first nine months of 2017.





Skulte led Latvia's small ports by cargo turnover in January-September 2018, as it reloaded 742,200 tons, up 9.3% y-o-y. Mersrags followed with 329,300 tons, up 3%, and Salacgriva was third with 258,600 tons at a 34.2% rise from the first nine months of 2017.





The small Latvian ports together handled 1.409 mln tons of cargos in January-September this year, up 14.6% from the same period last year.





In 2017, the Latvian ports reloaded 61.877 mln tons of cargo, down 2% from 2016.