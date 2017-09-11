Good for Business, Innovations, Investments, Lithuania, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 14.09.2018, 18:04
India's Tonbo Imaging setting up unit in Lithuania
The company plans to establish a research and development team of over 50
specialists in Lithuania's second-biggest city of Kaunas, the government's
foreign investment promotion agency said in a press release.
Arvind
Lakshmikumar, the founder and CEO of Tonbo Imaging, said that "Lithuania was a natural choice for
us given its reputation as a hub for optics research and technology, local
talent and economic dynamism".
"This, combined with the Lithuanian government's strong support for
new initiatives made the country an ideal location," he was quoted as
saying in the press release.
Lithuanian Economy Minister Virginijus Sinkevicius noted that
"local companies make up the core of the Lithuanian laser industry, and
foreign direct investment projects in this sphere are rather rare".
Tonbo Imaging has
engineering development centers in Singapore, India and the US.
- 14.09.2018 There will be no state support for the proposed Eolus wind-park – Economy Ministry
- 14.09.2018 Low investment level hampers Latvia's potential growth
- 14.09.2018 Tallinn Digital Summit to host top-level global debate on future of digital societies
- 14.09.2018 Skvernelis invites Kaufland to come to Lithuania
- 14.09.2018 Latvia not satisfied with EU's next multi-annual budget project – Kucinskis
- 14.09.2018 Lithuanian airports post 50% growth in passenger numbers
- 14.09.2018 Electricity prices in Baltic-Nordic region hit 10-year high
- 14.09.2018 Technical scenario for Baltic grid synchronization approved in Brussels
- 14.09.2018 Пассажиропоток в аэропортах Литвы вырос в 1,5 раза
- 14.09.2018 Сквярнялис пригласил в Литву торговую сеть Kaufland