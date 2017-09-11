Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Good for Business, Innovations, Investments, Technology
Transferwise makes profit for 2nd year in a row
Annual revenue of Transferwise
grew by more than 75% to 117 mln pounds, the company announced. Net profit, 6.2
mln euros, was 16.2% smaller than the year before.
Kristo Kaarmann, CEO and
co-founder of Transferwise, described
the year as a landmark year for Transferwise.
"We've set a new standard for financial services companies,
consistently lowering the prices we charge customers and inspiring the
beginnings of a refreshing wave of transparency amongst other providers,"
Kaarmann said.
"We've proven that fintech can offer consumers an unbelievable
experience at a low price, all whilst creating a solid business that can be
trusted long-term. Looking forward, sustained growth and our healthy financial
position means we can continue to drive down costs whilst investing in
developing our product," he said. "Bringing banks, old and new, into
our mission to provide faster, cheaper international payments is a vital step
on this journey."
Where in the financial year 2016 the net profit of Transferwise resulted from the amortization of assets and a tax
credit in the amount of seven mln pounds, as a result of which the company's
net profit totaled 7.4 mln pounds despite an operating loss of 56,000 pounds,
in the past financial year the company also registered an operating profit in
the amount of 9.5 mln pounds.
Transferwise said that
it now serves four mln customers worldwide who are using Transferwise to transfer an amount equaling three billion pounds
every month, saving themselves one billion pounds a year compared to making the
same transaction with their bank. The company offers 1,300 currency routes for
49 currencies.
Co-founded by Taavet Hinrikus and Kristo Kaarmann, Transferwise launched in 2011. It is one
of the world's most successful fintech startups having raised 397 mln U.S.
dollars from investors such as IVP, Old
Mutual, Andreessen Horowitz, Sir Richard
Branson, Valar Ventures and Max
Levchin of PayPal.
